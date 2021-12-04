Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy charged with domestic related harassment and stalking

A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Deputy was arrested Friday and charged with domestic related harassment and stalking.

On Monday, MCSO received information on possible stalking and harassment incidents involving an employee, according to the office's spokesperson Sandra Brandon.

"After an initial review into the information, Deputy Matthew Cox was placed on administrative leave on December 1," Brandon said.

Cox has been with MCSO since 2019. The District Attorney’s office may seek additional charges of official misconduct, she said.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Montgomery County Deputy arrested, facing stalking, harassment charges