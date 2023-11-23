Montgomery County woman pleads guilty to killing 2 Pennsylvania state troopers and pedestrian on I-95

Nov. 22—A Montgomery County woman has pleaded guilty to the vehicular homicide of two Pennsylvania State troopers and one pedestrian, less than two weeks before she was scheduled to be tried by a Philadelphia jury, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 23, of Eagleville in Lower Providence Township, was arrested and charged in March 2022 for a violent vehicle crash March 21, 2022, on I-95 that killed state troopers Martin F. Mack III of Bristol, Bucks County and Branden T. Sisca of Trappe, Montgomery County, as well as Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, a pedestrian who they were attempting to help.

Webb pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and one count of driving under the influence, according to the DA's office.

Philadelphia County Judge Barbara McDermott sentenced Webb to 27 1/2 to 60 years in prison.

"Today's conviction of Jayana Webb is a just resolution of one of the most shocking incidents of vehicular violence in recent memory," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in Wednesday's announcement.

Sisca, a Perkiomen Valley High School and West Chester University graduate who received a master's degree from Eastern Kentucky University, was 29 when he died.

He formerly worked as a Spring Township, Berks County, firefighter from April 2015 until November 2018 and had been serving as fire chief of Trappe Fire Company No. 1 in Montgomery County, at the time of his death.

Spring Township Fire Department Chief Colin Hackman said that Sisca was employed there until November 2018, when he left to work at the Upper Providence Fire Department in Montgomery County.

Hackman said Sisca began his stint with Spring Township as a career firefighter and EMT. He was promoted to captain in July 2018.

Mack, 33, of Bristol, was a Monsignor Bonner High School graduate and 2011 graduate of Albright College, where he studied history, sociology and criminology and participated on the lacrosse and rugby teams.