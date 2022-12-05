Car hits, kills Montgomery man on bicycle

Editor's Note: This story contains corrected information.

A Montgomery man died after a car hit him while he was riding his bike shortly after midnight Saturday in the 800 block of Martha Street, police said.

Montgomery police said Charles Vaner, 69, died at the scene and the driver who hit him fled before police arrived. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the crash, according to a police report.

No other information was immediately released by Montgomery police.

