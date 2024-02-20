Montgomery educator Harvey-Hall seeks District 2 seat for third time

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Phyllis Harvey-Hall is making her third run as a Democrat in Congressional District 2.

She most recently lost to Barry Moore in the 2022 general election.

Harvey-Hall grew up in Evergreen and now lives in Montgomery.

She’s a retired educator who has spent years as a community activist

“There’s a need to have good people in government because government needs people with compassion and a heart to really make an impact for people,” Harvey-Hall said.

If elected, Harvey-Hall said she will focus on improving education, raising the federal minimum wage to $15, protecting abortion rights and improving healthcare. She said Alabama would finally agree to expand Medicaid if the federal government would contribute more to the cost.

“It can be done if we could get the federal government to at least offer us once again, a bare minimum match of 95%,” she said.

Harvey-Hall said her upbringing in Evergreen makes her better understand issues facing farmers and rural communities.

“I understand the rural concern,” she said. “When you see these towns and communities that are dying from a lack of resources and businesses, you feel that, and you understand that they need help.”

