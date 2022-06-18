Montgomery, Greene County to host summer job fair Wednesday

Montgomery and Greene Counties have come together to host a job fair next week.

The summer job fair will be at the Wright State University Nutter Center from 12-4 p.m.

Almost 200 area employers and training providers will be at the event, according to a media release.

A mobile workforce unit will also be on-site to review resumes, print additional copies of resumes and answer questions.



