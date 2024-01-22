Montgomery high school students of the week: Vote in the first ever poll for the award

The first nominations for the Montgomery Advertiser's Student of the Week are in, and now, it's time for the community to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Participating Montgomery area high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce the winner on Friday, Jan. 26.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

New polls and nominees will be announced every week. If your school didn't nominate a student this week, there's always next week. Every high school in the Montgomery area, including Autauga and Elmore counties, is eligible to nominate one student a week who is exemplifying success in academics and community involvement.

And the nominees for the week of Jan. 22 are...

Cari Payne, Booker T. Washington Magnet High School: Described as a stellar student and a compassionate community servant, Cari is a senior at BTW and ranks as one of the top students in her class. She is a classically trained and gifted pianist who shares her time and talents with organizations that support the needs of underserved communities. She has represented BTW at the annual showcase to expose K-12 students to the arts, and she has performed at special events, including BTW's Commencement Exercises.

Summer Easterling, Sidney Lanier High School: A senior at Lanier, Summer's teachers describe her as extremely personable. She assists other students, faculty and staff without being asked, and she has been on the honor roll several times throughout her tenure at the castle.

Braylon Roberts, Prattville High School: As the Cadet Commander of the competition drill team and Cadet Deputy Commander of his JROTC unit, Braylon is a key figure in the flag and color guard teams at Prattville High School. Not only has he written and performed his own play, but Braylon is also involved in the community as a youth worship leader, licensed minister and photographer. His teachers describe him as a young man of integrity and high standards with exemplary character.

Azari Rudolph, Percy Julian High School: As a senior student-athlete, Azari is just as committed to academics as she is to volleyball. She has earned a total of $534,000 in college scholarship money based on her academic merits, and she has participated in dual enrollment. Azari was also on the all A honor roll for the first quarter of the school year.

VOTE: Vote for the Advertiser's Student of the Week (1/25)

Hadley Hitson covers children's health, education and welfare for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com. To support her work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Vote in the Montgomery Advertiser's Student of the Week poll