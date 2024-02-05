Montgomery high school students of the week: Vote for this week's winner

Local education leaders across the River Region have spoken, and this week, five high schools submitted nominations for the Montgomery Advertiser's Student of the Week.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Participating Montgomery area high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce the winner on Friday, Feb. 9.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the end of this nominees list.

And the nominees for the week of Feb. 5 are...

Quintel Anderson, Success Unlimited Academy: With monikers like Mr. Success and Dr. Anderson, Quintel's teachers and classmates expect him to go far. He is a senior at SUA, and he plans to attend Faulkner University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham before obtaining his M.D. and working in an emergency room. Quintel is a member of the National Honor Society, maintains a 3.7 grade point average and serves as a student trainer for the National CPR Foundation. His school leaders said he is the "go-to guy to help administer first aid or take someone’s blood pressure," and "he’s got his kit handy if one of our athletes needs first aid during a game."

Isabella Dennison, Booker T. Washington Magnet High School: A visual arts senior, Isabella is described as "an exceptional scholar who represents BTW's motto, 'Excellence in All Things.'" She has already been accepted to the Savannah College of Art and Design, and recently, she won the Category 1 division of the State Superintendent's Art Show. Isabella is an active member of the Scholars' Bowl Team, and she played an instrumental role in Montgomery's Amal Walks Across America event, which aimed to bring attention to the plight of displaced people and refugees. Isabella's teachers say that she is remarkably creative and has a compassionate commitment to justice for all people, specifically those who have been marginalized.

Issac Stephens, Percy Julian High School: Currently in his junior year at Percy Julian, Issac's teachers describe him as well-rounded, a good communicator and a joy to be around. Issac serves as the school's chapter president of Future Business Leaders of America and as a member of the Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent's Student Advisory Council. He maintains a 3.7 GPA and membership in the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the National English Honor Society. Issac also takes classes at the University of Alabama through the Early College Dual Enrollment program and attends MPACT for Advertising Design, all while maintaining a part-time job at Arby's.

Cam'ron Underwood, Prattville High School: Leaders at Prattville High School say that Cam'ron has demonstrated exceptional gains in positive character development with his peers and teachers. He is a member of Peer Helpers, which has not only helped him to become a mentor, but it has allowed him to be present for others. He has overcome many personal adversities and has grown to become a model student-athlete at PHS. When Cam'ron displays his smile throughout the hallways, his teachers say it is a "beacon of light to other students."

Nikhil Pochana, Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School: As a LAMP senior, Nikhil is involved in almost every aspect of the school community. He balances travel team responsibilities for Scholars Bowl, conference planning for Model U.N. and volunteer hours for a variety of honor societies. He also tutors peers in history and math in his limited free time.

