Montgomery man arrested in Dec. 29 shooting death

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man with capital murder in connection with a Dec. 29, fatal shooting.

Samual Robinson, 46, is charged, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the MPD. He was identified as the suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of David Pitts, 59, of Montgomery, she said.

He was taken into custody on Friday by MPD and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

