Montgomery man arrested in Friday morning shooting death

Montgomery police say a man has been arrested in a Friday morning shooting on Hyundai Boulevard.

Authorities responded about 7:12 a.m. to a report of a shooting victim in the 3500 block of South McGehee Place Drive, where they found Destiny Reynolds, 22, with a gunshot wound. Reynolds was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said while on the scene they took 21-year-old Gerald Wells Jr. of Montgomery into custody. They said they later determined that the shooting happened in the 700 block of Hyundai Boulevard, near Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

An HMMA spokesman said the shooting did not happen on the site of the plant itself or or anywhere on property.

Police said Wells was charged with murder and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held on a bond of $1.5 million.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing and that no further information was immediately available. They're asking anyone with any information to call Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

