A Montgomery man has been charged with burglary and domestic violence in connection with a Saturday incident in east Montgomery in which he allegedly barricaded himself in a home while police told neighbors to stay inside.

At 11:42 a.m., Montgomery police went to the 7900 block of Copperfield Drive on a domestic disturbance call, Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for MPD said. They found the man barricaded inside the home then quickly deployed additional resources and established control of the situation, she said.

That led to an elevated law enforcement presence in the neighborhood for several hours, and nearby neighbors were told to stay inside.

The incident ended about 6:10 p.m. Saturday when the man was taken into custody with assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the United States Marshals and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man charged after barricading himself in home