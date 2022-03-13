Montgomery man charged with capital murder after Saturday night shooting

A Montgomery man is facing capital murder charges following a Saturday night shooting.

At about 6:40 p.m., police and fire medics went to the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road for a call about a person being shot, said Lt. Raymond Carson.

Carlos Jones, 39, of Montgomery was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Montgomery Police Department has charged Alabello Barrera, 21, of Montgomery, with capital murder, Carson said. Barrera was taken into custody and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No other information was released.

