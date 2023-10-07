The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a Friday night shooting.

At about 9 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the Duncannon Trail after receiving a call about a person who had been shot, said Major Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the MPD.

Firs responders found Jalen Johnson, 18, of Montgomery, Coleman said. Johnson had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, she said.

Within an hour, MPD charged Carver Bradley, 18, of Montgomery, with murder in connection with Johnson's shooting. Bradley was taken into custody, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man charged in fatal Friday night shooting, police say