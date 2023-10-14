The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal July shooting

Kanye McTier of Montgomery is charged with reckless murder, said Major Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department.

He was identified as an additional suspect in the July 22 shooting death of a 16-year-old Montgomery resident. McTier was taken into custody Friday by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

He is the third suspect charged in the case, Coleman said. A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were previously arrested and charged.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The name of the victim has not been released.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man charged in fatal July shooting