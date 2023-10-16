Montgomery man charged in fatal Saturday shooting

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect following a fatal Saturday evening shooting.

On Saturday at about 5:21 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics went to the 200 block of West Patton Avenue about a person shot, said Lt. Raymond D. Carson. They found Andrew Smith Jr., 62, of Montgomery, who had received a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

MPD charged Anthony Jones, 58, of Montgomery, with murder, Carson said. Jones was quickly identified as a suspect, taken into custody at the scene and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man shot, killed Saturday afternoon