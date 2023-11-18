Montgomery man charged in fatal shooting

Montgomery resident Ladarius Arrington, 22, has been taken into custody in a fatal shooting, Montgomery police say.

Friday at 6:10 p.m., Montgomery police and fire medics responded to a shooting at the 1700 block of Lanier Lane. Rechardo Wright, 39, of Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities discovered the shooting took place at the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.

Arrington was identified as the shooting suspect and charged with homicide, according to MPD. He was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

MPD said the case is under investigation.

