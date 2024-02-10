Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in death of teen

A Montgomery man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a teen.

Ja’Marquez Quinn, 20, was charged in connection with the Jan. 14 shooting death of a 17-year-old man from Montgomery, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Dept.

MPD contacted the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force office in Birmingham for assistance. Quinn was arrested on Thursday by MPD and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $30,000 bond.

