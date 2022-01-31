Montgomery man charged with murder in connection with Jan. 7 shooting death

A Montgomery man has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Jan. 7 homicide.

Al’Dreoun Harris, 20, was charged in the death of Delijah Davis, 19, according to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman. Officers and medics were called shortly after midnight on Jan. 7 to the 6000 block of Cherry Hill Road, where Davis was found shot and pronounced dead.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force took Harris into custody on Monday. He was jailed at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

