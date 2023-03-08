Montgomery man charged with murder in Monday shooting

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in the death of a 32-year-old who died from a gunshot wound Monday, officers said.

Officers arrested De’Narreo Harris on Tuesday and charged him with the murder of Montgomery resident Reginald Neal. Harris was taken to the Montgomery jail with no bond.

Neal died after 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Ann Street. Officers and fire medics responded to the shooting and declared Neal dead at the scene, Montgomery police said.

Police did not immediately release any further information.

