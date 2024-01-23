Montgomery man charged with raping a woman in town of Crawford

TOWN OF CRAWFORD - Town police charged a Montgomery man in the sexual assault of a 27-year-old woman.

According to town of Crawford police, they received a 311 call on Wednesday of last week reporting that the woman had been sexually assaulted.

After an investigation in which they were assisted by the Orange County Rape Crisis Center, police said it was revealed the woman had been sexually assaulted on two separate occasions in the town of Crawford.

On Friday, police arrested Tyler Hutting-Soyka, 27, of Montgomery and charged him with second-degree rape, a felony, and third-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned at Orange County Central Arraignment by New Windsor Town Justice George J. Meyers and sent to the Orange County jail.

He was released on $2,500 cash bail or $7,500 secured bond, pending further court action.

The name of his defense attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Crawford police charge Montgomery man with rape, sexual abuse