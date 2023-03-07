Montgomery man dies from gunshot wound on Ann Street

Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser

A 32-year-old man died after being shot Monday night and police are continuing to investigate the identity of the shooter, officers said.

Reginald Neal of Montgomery died after 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Ann Street. Officers and fire medics responded to the shooting and declared Neal dead at the scene, Montgomery police said.

Police did not immediately release any other information.

Police are investigating the shooting death of Reginald Neal.
Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man dies from gunshot wound on Ann Street

