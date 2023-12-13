Montgomery man dies in hospital after Dec. 3 shooting

A 38-year-old Montgomery man died in the hospital Monday from a gunshot wound that was described as not life-threatening days earlier.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 3 and found Brandon Steele with a gunshot wound, Maj. Saba Coleman said in email. First responders took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time, but officers asked people with information about the homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or the police department at 334-625-2831, Coleman said in the email.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man dies Monday after Dec. 3 shooting