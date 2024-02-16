A 35-year-old Montgomery man died in the hospital Thursday after he suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound Dec. 22.

Police and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 7:23 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 3300 block of McElvy Street, Capt. Raymond Carson said in an email. There, they located Richie Freeney and transported him to a local hospital.

Officers are not releasing any more information at this time but ask that people with information on the homicide contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831, Carson said in the email.

More: Murder arrest Marshals make Florida arrest in 2023 killing of Montgomery teen

Richie Freeney died in the hospital Thursday after being shot Dec. 22.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man dies in hospital after December shooting