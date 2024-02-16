Montgomery man dies in hospital after December shooting
A 35-year-old Montgomery man died in the hospital Thursday after he suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound Dec. 22.
Police and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 7:23 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 3300 block of McElvy Street, Capt. Raymond Carson said in an email. There, they located Richie Freeney and transported him to a local hospital.
Officers are not releasing any more information at this time but ask that people with information on the homicide contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831, Carson said in the email.
