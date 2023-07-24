Montgomery man dies at hospital after Friday morning shooting

Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old Montgomery man after he was fatally shot Friday morning, police said.

Officers and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 4 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive and found Martinez with life-threatening wounds. Celso Martinez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday, according to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department.

The release was sent to media at 12:57 p.m. Monday.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time but ask anyone who knows more about the case to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness line at 334-625-4000 or the police at 334-625-2831.

