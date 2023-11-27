Montgomery man dies in motorcycle accident Sunday
A 43-year-old Montgomery man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.
Randall Tennyson was killed in a single-vehicle crash at about 8:32 p.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Tennyson was riding a 2015 Kawaski Ninja motorcycle when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail, Burkett said.
The crash was on U.S. 80 near the 123-mile marker, about three miles east of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
Officers did not immediately release any other information. The agency's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.
Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.
