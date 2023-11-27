Montgomery man dies in motorcycle accident Sunday

A 43-year-old Montgomery man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

Randall Tennyson was killed in a single-vehicle crash at about 8:32 p.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Tennyson was riding a 2015 Kawaski Ninja motorcycle when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail, Burkett said.

The crash was on U.S. 80 near the 123-mile marker, about three miles east of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.

Officers did not immediately release any other information. The agency's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

