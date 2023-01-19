A 58-year-old Montgomery man has died after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to the police.

Police and fire medics found Lewis Woodall with a life-threatening gunshot wound at about 2:48 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Willena Avenue. They took him to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers charged John Spooney, 44, of Montgomery with murder in connection with Woodall's death. Spooney was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man dies after Sunday afternoon shooting