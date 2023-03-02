Montgomery man dies in Thursday morning shooting

Police are investigating the alleged homicide of a 26-year-old, who was shot shortly after midnight Thursday morning, officers said.

Montgomery man Fredrikis Heard died after sustaining a gunshot wound in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue, according to a police press release. Police and fire medics responded at 12:45 a.m. and transported Heard to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

