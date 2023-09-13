Montgomery man dies Wednesday after August shooting

A 21-year-old Montgomery man died Wednesday after being shot Aug. 8, and the Montgomery Police Department is investigating his death, an officer said.

Police and fire medics responded to the shooting of a man MPD named as Ethan McCall at about 5:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fairground Road, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

First responders transported McCall to an area hospital for treatment. The police department did not provide any updates on the other two victims who sustained gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

The police are not releasing any more information about McCall's death, Coleman said in the email. They ask that people with information contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831.

Ethan McCall died Wednesday after being shot Aug. 8.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Ethan McCall, 21, dies Wednesday after August shooting