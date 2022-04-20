Montgomery man faces attempted murder charge following Prattville parking lot shooting

PRATTVILLE — A Montgomery man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Saturday morning shooting in a Prattville parking lot.

Jim Darnell Curry was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday morning in Montgomery, said Police Chief Mark Thompson. He is charged with a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of East Main Street where he allegedly fired four shots from a 9 mm handgun at his wife, Thompson said.

No one was injured in the shooting, he said. The couple are from Montgomery.

Curry was in the Autauga Metro Jail on Wednesday under a $150,000 bond.

Thompson said information wasn't released early on in the case to protect the safety of the victim.

"It was a shooting in a parking lot, but no one was hit, no vehicles were hit," the chief said. "We didn't feel the public was at risk. Curry fled the scene after the shooting and we were looking for him.

"We felt it was important to hold back on releasing any information until he was in custody to protect the victim."

