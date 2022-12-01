Montgomery man faces child porn possession charge

Nov. 30—LE CENTER — A Montgomery man was charged with possession of child pornography Tuesday.

Jerry Lee Godina, 18, faces a felony related to the accusation in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Google submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an email account containing suspected child porn. Investigators say Godina confirmed the account was his.

The material linked to the account reportedly included photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse, including Godina sexually assaulting a minor. A Le Sueur County sheriff's deputy seized Godina's phone as evidence as well as receiving account records from Google, according to the complaint.

Police have issued a warrant for Godina's arrest.

