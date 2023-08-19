A Montgomery man faces life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.

Elijah Reese was convicted of murder Friday in the Jan. 25, 2019, death of Gregory Cole and the Feb. 2, 2019, death of Orangeal White. A Montgomery County jury also found Reese guilty of two counts of attempted murder. Reese will be sentenced on Sept. 7 by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. He faces life in prison or life in prison without parole.

“I am happy that my office could bring justice to the families of Mr. Cole and Mrs. White,” Bailey said. “There is simply no place in our community for violent criminals like Elijah Reese, who show no hesitation in taking a human life. My team will push for him to spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole as he should never have the chance to terrorize or harm any of our citizens ever again.”

More: Former Alabama corrections officer convicted of beating inmate

According to testimony, Reese fatally shot Cole in the 4500 block of Delray Road. A few days later, he opened fire on Orangeal White’s vehicle in the 1200 block of Marlowe Drive. She and her daughter were taken to the hospital where White was later pronounced dead. White’s husband was also in the vehicle but not injured.

Reese posted information on his social media page, which, along with cellphone data, helped police look at him as a suspect in White’s death. After acquiring a search warrant for Reese’s home, investigators found several guns and were able to match shell casings from both homicides.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man facing life in prison for dual capital murder convictions