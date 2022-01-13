Montgomery man, facing life in prison, set for trial

A jury will determine the fate of a 21-year-old Montgomery man who is facing up to life in prison on numerous felony allegations, including failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Ryan Joe Damron was found competent to stand trial after a forensic psychiatry examination at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline and the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office is pursuing each of his allegations with a habitual offender — fourth offense notice.

In his earliest file, Damron is accused of unlawfully driving away an automobile — habitual offender — fourth offense for allegedly stealing a 2013 Polaris Razr from a home in Cambria Township in early 2021.

In a second file, Damron is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death — habitual offender — fourth offense for a fatal crash in Wheatland Township on Aug. 6, 2021, where a passenger in his vehicle succumbed to injuries.

In his third file, dating to Aug. 14, 2021, Damron is charged with third degree flee/elude police, resisting arrest, receiving/concealing a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of receiving/concealing stolen firearms and carrying a concealed weapon. All seven charges are being pursued as a habitual offender — fourth offense.

And in his last file, dating to Sep. 14, 2021, while he was incarcerated at the Hillsdale County Jail, Damron is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less then murder — habitual offender — fourth offense for an assault at the jail where Damron allegedly caused a skull fracture on another inmate.

The prosecutor’s office noted recent convictions in both Branch and Hillsdale Counties on narcotics violations, stolen vehicles and resisting arrest as reasons for the habitual offense notice and enhancement.

A trial date has yet to be scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Montgomery man facing life in prison on numerous charges set for trial