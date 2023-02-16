A Montgomery man has been convicted of setting his wife on fire in February 2019 and faces up to life in prison, but he remains out on bond until his sentencing.

A Montgomery County jury found Johnnie Gray guilty of attempting to murder his wife, according to information from the district attorney's office.

Gray doused her with rubbing alcohol and then set her on fire with a lighter, the district attorney's office said.

The victim suffered burns to the entire upper half of her body and had to stay in the Trauma Burn Intensive Care Unit at UAB Hospital for several months. The burns also caused her additional health problems.

Judge James Anderson will sentence Gray on March 6.

Gray and his wife had been married for more than two decades.

More: Valentine's Day HomicideMontgomery man killed on Valentine's Day

“I want to commend the victim for the strength and courage she displayed while testifying," District Attorney Daryl Bailey said in a release. "It couldn’t have been easy for her to relive this horrific, life-altering moment or to face the man who inflicted such incomprehensible physical and psychological pain upon her.

"What Johnnie Gray did to his wife, someone he vowed to love and care for, was monstrous. There is no question that my office will ask that this evil man be sentenced to spend the remainder of his life in prison."

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

More: App AccessThe Montgomery Advertiser app now gives you access to 200 e-Newspapers

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man found guilty of setting wife on fire