Montgomery man gets 20 years for 2016 shooting death of Darnell Bush

A Montgomery man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for the 2016 killing of Darnell Bush, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.

Deskendre Hatcher, 31, pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to first-degree manslaughter for Bush's death although he was charged with murder in 2016 and indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on the same count two years later, court records show.

Hatcher was allowed to remain free on bond until his sentencing hearing scheduled for Thursday. But he was arrested on a separate charge in November, and he remained in the Montgomery County Jail under $75,000 bond until his hearing.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick imposed the sentence.

An affidavit for his arrest says Hatcher shot and killed Bush with a firearm during a robbery about an hour before midnight on June 20, 2016, at a home on West Park Avenue in North Montgomery, about a quarter mile from Park Plaza Shopping Center. Bush, 30, was dead at the scene.

Hatcher was arrested on June 28, 2016, court records show. He was indicted on one count of murder in June 2018.

Hatcher's attorneys argued that he may have not understood his Miranda rights at the time of his arrest, and Hardwick ordered Hatcher to undergo a mental evaluation. A certified forensic examiner found Hatcher's general cognitive ability in the extremely low range and that the available information indicated he had an "imperfect understanding of his rights at the time of his interrogation."

He was ruled competent to stand trial.

Hatcher remains in the Montgomery County Jail as of publication.

