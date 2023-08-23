Montgomery man gets life plus 50 years in fatal Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE – A 25-year-old Montgomery man has been sentenced to life, plus 50 years, for his convictions of manslaughter and felony assault in connection with a fatal 2020 Prattville shooting.

Sir James Edward Raby was convicted after a day-and-a-half trial in April. He was originally indicted on murder and felony assault charges in shootings that occurred at a Halloween night party at Brantwood Apartments. The jury convicted him of the lessor charge of manslaughter and the assault charge.

Circuit Judge Bill Lewis sentenced him to life in prison on the manslaughter conviction, and 50 years on the assault conviction, court records show. The sentences are to run consecutively, Lewis’ order reads. Manslaughter is a Class B felony with a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

However the state sought, and Lewis granted, that Raby be sentenced under the Habitual Felons Act, which calls for life in prison. Raby had four previous felony convictions, records show. Raby was on parole at the time of the Prattville shooting, which led Lewis to rule that he was a threat to the public, which also was considered for the life sentence, records show.

Raby was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Jerode Baskin and assault in the shooting of Jerreus Rudolph.

The defense originally argued self-defense. Lewis ruled in a hearing before the trial that Alabama’s Stand Your Ground Law did not apply in the case. If Stand Your Ground had applied, charges against Raby would have been dropped.

At trial, testimony came out that Raby and another man went to a Halloween night party held at Brantwood Apartments. Raby came to the party with an AR-15 style pistol tucked into the front of his pants, according to testimony.

Rudolph and another man were also at the party, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Josh Cochran told the jury that a friend of Raby’s bumped into Rudolph’s friend in the apartment and words were exchanged. Rudolph and the man left the party and went to Baskin’s apartment, which was in the same apartment complex, to get his older brother.

The group returned to the party and met with Raby and the other man on the balcony to “clear things up,” Cochran said.

“They had settled the matter, but Raby had that big ol’ gun drawn from the front of his pants and he started shooting,” Cochran said.

