Montgomery man gets life without parole for 2020 murder of Louis Miles, Jr.

Henry Joiner has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of Louis Miles, Jr., Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday.

A Montgomery County jury on Wednesday found Joiner guilty of murder.

Joiner shot Miles, 56, with a handgun during a verbal altercation the night of May 29, 2020, a police report of the incident shows.

Joiner drove to Miles’ home armed with the gun before jumping out and pointing the weapon at Miles, Bailey said. Joiner approached Miles and slapped him with an open hand. When Miles tried to defend himself, Joiner shot him three times, one of which was fatal, Bailey said. Joiner then fled the scene.

Shortly after officers arrived at about 9:30 p.m., Miles was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to previous reporting of the incident.

Henry Joiner was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of the 2020 murder of Louis Miles, Jr.

Joiner, 60, from Montgomery, was sentenced without the possibility for parole.

“To shoot someone in cold blood at their own home and then attempt to claim self-defense is reprehensible. I am proud of my team for putting this repeat criminal offender behind bars for the rest of his life. Our streets are safer knowing Henry Joiner will never cause this kind of grief and pain to another Montgomery family,” Bailey said.

