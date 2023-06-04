Montgomery man killed in one of two Saturday shootings

A 28-year-old Montgomery man died Saturday night from a gunshot wound, according to Montgomery police.

Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation in the death of Donald Bell, who was found at 9:32 p.m. at the 700 block of North University Drive by MPD and fire medics. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

In a separate shooting Saturday, MPD responded to a hospital at 1:15 a.m. for a man who had been shot. The shooting was not life threatening and happened in the 1800 block of Gibbs Court, police said. The man's identity was not released by police, and no arrests had been made in the case by early Sunday.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the secret witness at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.

