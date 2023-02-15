Montgomery man killed on Valentine's Day

A 22-year-old Montgomery man was shot to death Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police and fire medics found Calvin Walker at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road.

Montgomery police said Walker was dead when they arrived. The provided no further information.

