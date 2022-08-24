Montgomery man, who maintains innocence, sentenced for murdering friend in home arson

A Montgomery man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of killing his friend – who had saved him from a drug overdose the previous night – by setting his home on fire after a reported drug dispute.

Ryan Veloce says he did not kill Kevin Horan on June 10, 2021. A jury previously decided otherwise, though, and on Tuesday Orange County Court Judge William DeProspo sentenced Veloce, 32, to 25 years to life behind bars.

Veloce had been accused of setting fire to a house where Horan was staying because Veloce thought Horan had stolen his cocaine a night earlier. The previous night, though, Horan used Narcan to save Veloce from a drug overdose, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Veloce went to trial and on July 1 an Orange County jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree arson, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment and attempted third-degree assault. He was acquitted of first-degree murder, and another murder charge had previously been dismissed in the case.

Mark Gordon, Veloce's lawyer, said Wednesday that the case will be appealed.

"From the beginning, from when I first was retained, he said he didn’t do it," Gordon said. "During the course of the trial the offers were coming down drastically and he was unable to take those offers because he said to me he could not say he did something that he did not do.

"Ryan was very remorseful in the fact that Kevin died. He was good friends with Kevin. But he said he had nothing to do with it. They targeted him from the beginning, Ryan, and they never looked at anybody else."

The fire occurred around 7 a.m. on June 10, 2021, at a home on Barron Road in Montgomery that was owned at the time by Horan's father. Veloce had been staying there the previous night as a guest.

Gordon said Veloce had recently gotten out of a rehabilitation facility in Albany and went to visit Horan. The night before the fire, Horan helped save Veloce from an overdose. The next morning, before the fire started, Veloce had a bowl of cereal and saw Horan sleeping on a couch before leaving for another rehab facility, Gordon said.

Story continues

Crime: Montgomery man convicted of murder, arson

Politics: Pat Ryan defeats Marc Molinaro in special election

Primary: See Hudson Valley winners

Prosecutors painted a different picture, though. They said Veloce believed Horan stole his cocaine, and that Veloce used an accelerant, likely kerosene, to set fire to Horan's bedroom while Horan slept.

Gordon said Veloce "didn't say one way or another" whether he had a dispute with Horan about stolen drugs.

As the fire spread, Horan woke and alerted two other people in the home, and they were able to escape by jumping out of bedroom windows. Horan ended up trapped in the home before firefighters found him, officials said. The 46-year-old father was taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, where he was pronounced dead that morning as a result of smoke inhalation.

Veloce allegedly initially denied having been in the house but was seen walking away from that area. The investigation led to his arrest on Dec. 8, 2021.

Gordon said an expert called by prosecutors testified during the trial that the fire could have been an accident, and that it's unclear when an accelerant was put on the ground.

"No one saw him light the fire," Gordon said about Veloce. "No one saw him put the accelerant on the ground. It's a circumstantial case."

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Ryan Veloce sentenced in murder of Kevin Horan in Montgomery