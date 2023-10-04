Montgomery man molesting 8-year-old child since 2016, sentenced to 75 years

HOUSTON - Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit announced Connor Charles Allen, 24, was sentenced to 75 years for abusing an 8-year-old girl.

Authorities say Allen was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 14, a first-degree felony.

Chief Lisa Stewart and Assistant District Attorney Carmen Morales presented evidence against Allen on Monday, Aug. 25.

Officials say Stewart and Carmen presented evidence from 2016 revealing Allen had sexually abused the child and done so over multiple years.

According to prosecutors, the jury also heard the physical violence, threats, and attacks he made towards the child.

During the trial, the jury also learned Allen was released on bond after he was arrested.

Prosecutors say Allen violated his bond conditions while on bond, and his ex learned that he had a secret phone and searched online for pornography and escorts while on bond.

After discovering secret phone, officials say the ex confronted him about the phone and Allen strangled his ex over the car seat of a 2-month-old baby.

Allen was alone with the baby after the incident with his ex, whose screams gradually diminished as time went on, according to prosecutors' evidence.

Officials say during the trial, jurors heard from the doctor who treated the infant, detailing multiple brain bleeds and trauma to veins in the brain that indicate a serious assault took place.

A Conroe Police Officer, a former Detective, the Precinct 3 Constable, a doctor, a mental health counselor, a forensic interviewer from Children’s Safe Harbor, a former nurse from the Forensic Center of Excellence (TXFNE), and a private mental health counselor were among the witnesses presented to the jury during both phases of his trial.

Stewart said "While no sentence can fully repair the damage this defendant caused, this jury's verdict demonstrates that our community will listen and hold defendants accountable when survivors have the courage to speak up about abuse".

Authorities say Allen must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole, and register as a sex offender for life.