A 21-year-old Montgomery man, arrested in connection with a fatal crash in August 2021, pleaded no contest to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death Monday afternoon in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Ryan Joe Damron’s no contest plea — which is treated the same as a guilty plea — allowed for the court to establish a baseline for the plea from the charging information provided to the court from the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office and a supplemental police report.

In exchange for his plea, the prosecutor’s office has agreed to dismiss other charges lodged against Damron with several of them being pursued with sentencing enhancements as a habitual offender.

Damron’s case stems from a fatal crash on Aug. 6, 2021, in Wheatland Township where a female passenger in his vehicle died as a result of a crash.

Details of the case emerged during an earlier court hearing for a second person charged in connection with the crash — Jack Bond of Pittsford — who got into a verbal altercation with the female passenger in Damron’s vehicle before Damron and the female fled from Bond’s residence on Jerome Road.

Bond allegedly chased after Damron and the female in his own vehicle and that action ultimately led to the crash where the female died, according to the prosecutors office.

Damron is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. April 4 in the circuit court.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Montgomery man pleads out in fatal crash case