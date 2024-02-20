Montgomery man sentenced to prison for defrauding the elderly

A federal judge has sentenced a 36-year-old Montgomery man to about six years in prison for fraud targeting the elderly.

Nicholas Houston Allen solicited money and lied to five elderly victims, said Doug Howard the law enforcement coordinator and public information officer for the middle district of Alabama U.S. Attorney's Office, in an email.

Allen previously pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud after scamming an elderly victim out of about $250,000 between 2020 to 2021.

The judge also ordered Allen to pay restitution of $369,703.60.

“Each year, far too many seniors are financially exploited,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said in the email. “Crimes like this one can be devastating, depriving individuals of their resources, their independence and their dignity. I am grateful to the other agencies involved in this case for identifying Nicholas Allen’s crimes and providing justice to his victims.”

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

