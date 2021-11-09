Montgomery mom charged in deaths of her two kids

A 36-year-old mother from Montgomery has been charged with murder in the deaths of her 7-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son.

Yuhwei Chou, of the Skillman section, was charged with two counts of murder, said Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson

Chou was being be held at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing following a medical clearance from an area hospital, authorities said.

According to Robertson, at about 7:41 a.m. Tuesday Hillsborough police responded to a 911 call of a disabled vehicle off the roadway along Mountain View Road.

When police responded, they met with the driver, Chou, and spotted the two children secured in a booster seat and a baby seat in the vehicle's back seat, according to authorities.

The children were bound and restrained, had no vital signs and were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The children were identified by police as Samantha Ross, 7, and Paul Ross, 10 months old, both Chou's biological children, according to authorities.

Robertson said an investigation found Chou allegedly caused the deaths of her daughter and son.

The circumstances that caused the children's deaths remains under investigation. No motive has been released.

An autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Hillsborough Township Police, Montgomery Township Police, and Investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the children's homicides is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323 or via the STOPit app.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

