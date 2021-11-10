Montgomery mom charged in deaths of two kids due in court next week

A Montgomery mother charged with the deaths of her two young children is accused of putting duct tape over her face and holding her hand over the child's mouth until she died ha is expected to make her first Superior Court appearance next week.

Yuhwei Chou, 36, of the Skillman section, is in the Somerset County Jail in Somerville after being released from a hospital, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Chou has been charged with murder in the deaths of her 7-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son who were found bound and restrained in the back seat of her car.

A bail detention hearing is expected to be held next week, according to the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office hopes to have preliminary autopsy findings indicating the cause and manner of the children's deaths from the medical examiner's office by Friday.

At 7:41 a.m. Tuesday Hillsborough police responded to a 911 call of a disabled vehicle off Mountain View Road, authorities said.

A memorial of photos, flowers and stuffed animals has been set up in front of the home of Samantha Ross, 7, and her 10-month-old brother, Paul Ross. The children's mother, Yuhwei Chou, has been charged with their deaths.

When police arrived, they met with the driver, Chou, and spotted the two children secured in a booster seat and a baby seat in the vehicle's back seat, according to authorities.

The children were bound and restrained, had no vital signs and were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The children were identified by police as Samantha Ross, 7, and Paul Ross, 10 months old, both Chou's biological children, according to authorities.

The circumstances that caused the children's deaths remains under investigation.

A memorial of photos, flowers and stuffed animals was set up Wednesday in front of the children's Montgomery home.

Township school officials did not respond to a request for comment about whether Samantha was a district student. Township officials also did not respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information relating to the children's homicides is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Hillsborough police at 908-369-4323 or via the STOPit app.

Information also can be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

