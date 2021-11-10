Montgomery mom charged with murdering kids planned killings for a week, affidavit says

The Montgomery mother charged with murdering her two children by duct taping their faces and then suffocating them told police she had planned the killings for about a week.

Yuhwei Chou, 36, told police after her arrest on Tuesday that she killed the children, a 7-year-old girl and 11-month-old boy, around 2 p.m. Monday, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by MyCentralJersey.com.

Chou said on Monday she drove to Wawa for lunch and then to a True Value hardware store where she bought duct tape and zip ties, according to the affidavit.

She then drove to a sports facility on Mountainview Road in Hillsborough where she began to put duct tape on her daughter's face, but she became "spooked" by a bystander in the park, the affidavit says.

She then drove along Mountainview Road and parked in a hunting area with a dirt driveway on the side of the road before she climbed into the backseat and zip tied her daughter's hands and duct taped her face along with her son's face, according to the affidavit.

Chou used her hands to suffocate both victims until they were dead, the affidavit says.

"Chou stated that she has been planning the two murders for approximately one week," according to the affidavit.

Chou gave her statement to police after being given her Miranda warning against self-incrimination.

Around 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, a witness spotted a gray Toyota Corolla in a ditch on Mountainview Road in Hillsborough. The witness spoke with the driver, identified as Chou, whose hands were zip tied to the steering wheel, according to the affidavit.

The witness also saw the children were in car seats in the rear of the vehicle with their faces duct taped and their hands zip tied, the affidavit says.

The witness told another witness to call 911. When police arrived, Chou said she had zip tied herself to the steering wheel and duct taped herself, according to the affidavit.

She told police her two children were dead. Police checked the 7-year-old girl and the 11-month-old boy for signs of life, but both were dead, the affidavit says.

Chou has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Samantha Ross and 11-month-old Paul Ross. Paul would have celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 6.

No motive for the deaths has been announced.

Chou has been transferred to the Somerset County Jail after being released from a hospital. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance at a detention hearing in Superior Court next week.

Meanwhile the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office hopes to have preliminary autopsy results indicating the cause and manner of death of the two children by Friday.

Court papers indicate three cell phones were seized as part of the investigation conducted by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Hillsborough police, Montgomery police and investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information relating to the children's homicides is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Hillsborough police at 908-369-4323.

