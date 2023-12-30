Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alexandria Alfordjones, a native of Montgomery, directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during flight operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Dec. 9, 2023.

U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere. Montgomery native Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alexandria Alfordjones is serving aboard the USS Boxer. Alfordjones has been directing MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during flight operation this month. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alexandria Alfordjones, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during flight operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Dec. 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery native serving on USS Boxer