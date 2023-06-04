A collision with a suspect during a short, high-speed chase left a Montgomery police officer with minor injuries Saturday afternoon.

According to police a stolen vehicle was spotted at 3:37 p.m. in the area of Carmichael Road and Eastern Boulevard. Officers pursued the vehicle, and the collision happened in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle, an unidentified adult male, was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending against the suspect, MPD said in a statement.

The collision caused minor injuries to an MPD officer.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery officer injured, suspect in custody after chase