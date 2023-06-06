Montgomery police arrest 25-year-old in shooting death

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old Cecil man and charged him with murder, officers said.

Police say Desmond Lowe Jr. is a suspect in the shooting death of Montgomery man Donald Bell Jr., 28. The death happened June 3, according to a news release.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the United StatesMarshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force worked with the police department to apprehend Lowe in Cecil on June 5.

Lowe is now in the Montgomery jail with no bond.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the case.

