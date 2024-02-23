Montgomery police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with stabbing death

Montgomery police have charged a 27-year-old Montgomery man in the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man.

Officers charged El' Gerkuz Johnson with capital murder for the death of Darrell Cates, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Police arrested Johnson on Thursday. He is in the Montgomery jail without a bond, Coleman said.

The department did not immediately release any other information about the case.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police charge 27-year-old man with murder in stabbing death