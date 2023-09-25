Montgomery police arrest man in Labor Day death of 20-year-old

Police have arrested a 25-year-old Montgomery man and have charged him with shooting two people on Labor Day, killing one, according to court documents.

Brendan Joseph O’Neil Thomas is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that ended Adrianna Conville's life. She was 20 years old.

Officers arrested Thomas on Sunday. He remains in the Montgomery jail without bond, according to court documents.

Court documents do not name the other person that police accuse Thomas of shooting.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police arrest Brendan Thomas in the death of Adrianna Conville