Montgomery police arrest suspect, launch homicide investigation after Saturday shooting

Montgomery police launched a homicide investigation and announced an arrest has been made after a Saturday afternoon shooting, said Captain Saba Coleman in an email Sunday afternoon.

The shooting took place on the 3100 block of Texas Street late Saturday afternoon.

Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to a shooting, where the victim, identified by police as Thomas Hand Jr., 37, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police say they have arrested Jeremiah Walker, 17, on a charge of capital murder. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Walker was taken to Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have released no further information.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or Montgomery Police at 334-625-2831.

